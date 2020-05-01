The coronavirus pandemic has had an adverse effect on the gaming industry, forcing developers to push the release of games and has even led analysts to question the launch of next-gen hardware from Sony and Microsoft. However, it appears that the upcoming Xbox Series X console is still on schedule for its promised Holiday 2020 debut.

Head of Microsoft’s Xbox division, Phil Spencer, told in a CNBC interview that “teams are doing a really good job on keeping our hardware on track” and that on the hardware side, the company feels confident about its plans to launch the Xbox Series X on schedule. “Overall, I think we are in line where we thought we would be,” Spencer added.

However, he mentioned that game production is the bigger unknown since it is a large scale, community-driven process that requires hundreds of people to collaborate creatively and develop assets. While the Xbox chief didn’t directly namedrop any project, he hinted that some games might be delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Source: CNBC

