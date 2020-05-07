During the recent Xbox 20/20 show, Microsoft unveiled a new badge called “Optimized for Xbox Series X.” As the name clearly suggests, these are games that can take full advantage of the Xbox Series X’s powerful hardware and can deliver lower load times, better visuals at higher frame rates, and more.

The key upgrades will be improved visual quality with support for up to 4K gameplay powered by hardware-accelerated DirectX Raytracing, creating a more realistic environment with better lighting and reflections. The second key upgrade will be support for frame rates up to 120fps.

Another advantage of Xbox Series X Optimized games will be significantly lower load times and Smart Delivery. The latter means you’ll only have to pay once for a game, and as soon as an upgraded version of that game is available, you’ll get it for free irrespective of your console.

Here’s the full list of games that will come with the “Optimized for Xbox Series X” badge:

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Bright Memory: Infinite

Call of the Sea

Chorus

DIRT 5

GEARS 5

SCARLET NEXUS

Scorn

Second Extinction

The Ascent

The Medium

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Source: Xbox