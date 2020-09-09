Recently, the first render of the Xbox Series S was leaked online. Moreover, it hinted at an aggressive $299 price tag, which was later confirmed by Microsoft. It is outed to deliver “next-gen performance” using all-new hardware that supports up to 120fps frame rate at 1440p resolution. Now, the company has also revealed the launch date of its cheaper next-gen console. The Xbox Series S will be launched on November 10. Microsoft announced the latest development by releasing a one-and-a-half-minute Xbox Series S teaser video. It concludes with the November 10 release date.

Aside from confirming the release date, the teaser also shows the Xbox Series S in detail. It mentions that the new console will be the “smallest Xbox ever”. It is said to be 60 percent smaller than the upcoming Xbox Series X. Further, it highlights the specifications too. The all-digital Xbox Series S will come with a custom NVMe SSD of 512GB. The storage could be a problem since most of the modern games consume over 100GB. However, we expect Microsoft to be having a solution.

Further, the device is touted to deliver up to 120fps frame rates at 1440p resolution. Other features of the next-gen console include DirectX raytracing, variable-rate shading, variable refresh rate (VRR), streaming media playback at 4K, and 4K upscaling in games.

Moreover, According to Windows Central, the console will be launched alongside the Xbox Series X. The Xbox Series S will retail at $299, and there is also a $25/month Xbox All Access financing option that includes the console itself alongside access to Xbox’s game library. As for the Series X, it could cost $499 and will also be offered with an Xbox All Access financing option that will set buyers back by $35/month. Both the consoles are likely to come with backward compatibility to support titles meant for the existing Xbox One, Xbox 360, and the original Xbox models.