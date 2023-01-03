Verizon is offering the Xbox Series S affordable gaming console for just $229.99, and the deal is available for a limited time only.

While the holidays, Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Boxing deals might be long over, it doesn’t mean that companies have stopped offering amazing deals on some of our favorite products. Verizon, appears to be wanting your attention, and the company is offering the Microsoft Xbox Series S gaming console for just $229.99. Save $70 on the Xbox Series S today. Hurry, as the deal is expiring on January 5th!

The Xbox Series S gaming console is one of the best on the market, and it’s one of the cheapest and most affordable ways to get in the gaming world. While the new $229.99 price might not be as low as we’ve seen during Black Friday, it’s the lowest price we’ve seen in a long time, and it’s unlikely to get any lower than that for a while. Users can also buy the console for just $20.82/mo, and also receive an Xbox Game Pass subscription.

The Xbox Series S offers excellent performance and lets you stream your favorite games, such as Forza Horizon 5, Minecraft, and Halo Infinite. The Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription also lets you gain access to hundreds of classic and AAA titles that you can play online on the console, or even on your PC, and cloud.

Xbox Series S can stream up to 120FPS in 2K (1440p) resolution. The Xbox Series S and X are also one of the first game consoles to support Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos surround sound and HDR10 content. Using the console, you can also stream your favorite TV shows and movies, using services such as Disney+, Netflix, Amazon, Hulu, and more.