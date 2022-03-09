Microsoft now allows Xbox users to Quick resume games and remap the Share button

Microsoft today announced the new March update that is already rolling out to all Xbox Series S and X owners. The new features include a new ability to pin games to the Quick Resume section on the Xbox dashboard, and Microsoft is now also allowing users to remap the share button on the Xbox controllers.

Microsoft today introduced the new March update. The new firmware update for the Xbox controllers and Xbox consoles is already rolling out. Here are the new features.

Pin to Quick Resume

The Quick Resume feature allows users to quickly switch between multiple games and resume gameplay instantly, wherever the player left the game. The new update will now allow players to pin up to two games in Quick Resume on the Xbox Series S and X consoles. Microsoft says that games will only be removed and drop out of the Quick Resume section if they’re manually removed, or if a game takes a mandatory update.

“Anywhere you see your Quick Resume group, you can select a game, press the Menu button, and choose Pin to Quick Resume. If you already have two games pinned, you’ll be asked which pin you want to replace.”

Xbox Controller - Share Button Remapping

Xbox will now allow all users to customize the share button on the Xbox Wireless Controllers on both the console and on Windows PCs. Users will be able to assign a wide range of custom actions, including the launch feature to open up specific games, trigger filters such as dark mode, open settings, friends list, achievements, and many more.

Other updates

Other updates include fixed and updates that improve the performance of the Xbox One controllers with Bluetooth support, Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2, and Xbox Adaptive Controllers. The latest controller firmware is already available for consoles and Windows PCs.

Another update will help guide users through the audio setup wizard for HDMI devices. This will be available under:

General

Volume & Audio Output

Audio setup

The setup wizard will let users test and verify the HDMI audio format, test all the speakers connected to the Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S series of consoles, and configure the best possible settings for a unique A/V setup.