Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 and other great Nintendo controllers are on sale

We keep receiving amazing deals from Amazon and Microsoft.com, where you will find a vast selection of gaming controllers on sale. First up, we have the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 currently selling for just $140 after a $40 discount. This model comes with adjustable-tension thumbsticks, shorter hair trigger locks, wrap-around rubberized grip, and re-engineered components that will help you enjoy your gaming experience to the fullest. The Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 is compatible with the latest Xbox gaming consoles and your Windows PC or laptop. And don’t worry about having to charge your controller every day since it comes with a 40-hour battery life that’s perfect for extended gaming sessions.

Moving on to Nintendo products, we have spotted some crazy deals on several Nintendo Switch gaming controllers, starting with the PowerA Fusion Pro Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch that is now available for $66 after a $34 discount. This model comes in a White-Black presentation, and it is officially licensed by Nintendo, so don’t worry about quality issues. Still, you can also go for the non-pro Nintendo Switch Wireless HORIPAD that is currently receiving a 20 percent discount that translates to $10 savings. This means that you can pick up your new controller for just $40 on its gray color variant.

Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 PowerA Fusion Pro Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch Nintendo Switch Wireless HORIPAD

There are more options to choose from, as you also have the Pikachu Electric Type, Nintendo Switch Lite wired controller that is available for just $17 after a massive 40 percent discount. PowerA Enhanced makes this gaming controller, and you will find more options to choose from, but prices and savings will vary depending on the model you go for. And if you want a wireless option, you can also consider the PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for the Nintendo Switch Waluigi variant that goes for $47 after an $8 discount.

Other deals include several PowerA Protection Case for Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Lite models that start at $13.50 when you go for the Kevlar variant. Still, you can also opt for the Midnight Ride(The Legend of Zelda), Quantum Crash, Crash Bandicoot 4, Pikachu Electric Type, or the Rainbow Run Mario protective case that will help you keep your Nintendo Switch safe.