Xbox Cloud Gaming is now on the Steam Deck

Valve officially released the Steam Deck, and it started shipping out pre-ordered units in late February. The Steam Deck is able to run hundreds of different titles from the Steam store, and it appears that users will soon be able to run Cloud services too. Microsoft recently announced that its Xbox Cloud Gaming platform would soon be available on the Steam Deck, using the full-fledged Microsoft Edge browser.

Microsoft announced the news on Reddit in a new post (via XDA), confirming that users will be able to use the Xbox Cloud Gaming service on the Steam Deck. In the post, Microsoft confirms that it worked together with Valve to bring support for Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate through Microsoft Edge Beta for the Steam Deck.

The process requires quite a bit of setup, and it mainly consists of installing the Linux version of Microsoft Edge browser and then adding a shortcut to Edge in the Steam interface. The entire process can be found on this link, explaining how to do everything step-by-step. It’s not yet clear if the two companies will work out a simpler setup solution, and whether other cloud gaming services will ever be officially supported on the platform, such as Google Stadia, or Amazon Luna.