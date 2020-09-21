Microsoft has today launched a new Xbox beta app that introduces a host of fresh features and also opens Xbox Remote Play for everyone. Previously known as Xbox Console Streaming, the feature is no longer exclusive to Xbox Insiders and can now be enjoyed by anyone who has an Xbox One console and has the new Xbox beta app installed on their phone. Xbox Remote Play will let you play all games downloaded on your console directly on your Android smartphone or tablet for free. The games you can remotely play on your smartphone also includes the tiles sitting in your Xbox Game Pass library.

However, Xbox Remote Play is different from the xCloud game streaming service. For Xbox Remote Play to work, you need to have an Xbox One console and a compatible controller to remotely play games installed on your console. But for the xCloud service, you don’t need an Xbox console. All you need is an Xbox Game Pass subscription and a phone on which you can stream any game currently in your library. All the processing happens in the cloud on Microsoft’s own server blades, so you won’t have to worry about performance bottlenecks You can download the new Xbox beta app from the Play Store here.

Aside from bringing Xbox Remote Play to all Xbox One owners, the new Xbox beta app now allows users to simultaneously sign in on as many Xbox consoles as they want. However, you’ll be only able to play on one device at a time (unless you have two brains and four arms) so that in-game progress and achievements are synced across all devices. Plus, the new Xbox beta app is the one that gamers will use to sign in to their box account for the first time on their Xbox Series X or Series S consoles. Plus, the app will act as a remote control that will allow users to install new games on their console, delete older ones to free up storage, and of course, take advantage of Xbox Remote Play.