Xbox app on Windows lets users change installation path, use mods and more

Xbox announced in the past that it would allow users to install games in any directory they want, but it wasn’t available up until now. In a new announcement, the company announced several new games coming to the platform, new updates to existing games, and new features that are finally making their way to the Xbox app on Windows.

In a new post, Xbox announced that users will finally have the option to choose the folder where they want to install games. This will let users have the freedom to install wherever they want to store their games. Another new feature that is coming is gaining access to the game's files, and having the option to repair and move games. These features are available in other platforms such as Steam, which easily lets users reinstall and check if a game is missing essential components or if the installation was completed successfully. Another feature that the Xbox team is adding is the ability to mod more games. Users will be able to select the games they want, and because they will not have access to the game files, users will be able to mod these more easily.

Not having to re-install certain games that take up 60Gb and more is a massive relief for a lot of gamers out there who may not have the fastest internet speeds. The new features are certainly welcome, and it will certainly allow more freedom and choice for the community to play and manage their games.

In other news, Microsoft also revealed several new games that are making their way to the Xbox Game Pass, including Far: Changing Tides, Kentucky Route Zero, and Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy are arriving on March 10. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will also be able to play EA Sports UFC 4 on consoles, and Halo Infinite on all platforms.