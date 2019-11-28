Wynk Music, the music streaming service owned by Indian Telecom operator Bharti Airtel, has reported that it has the most daily active users (DAUs) in India, beating the likes of Spotify, JioSaavn, and Apple Music. As per this metric, Wynk Music becomes #1 music streaming service in India.

According to Airtel, there has been a huge surge in regional content, with some languages seeing over 150% of increase. Wynk offers music in 14 Indian languages, and regional songs account for 26% of the overall 3 billion plus monthly streams on the app. Songs in Oriya, Gujarati, Assamese, Marathi, Telugu and Bhojpuri have seen the most growth.

Smartphone usage in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities have been increasing on a rapid speed, with affordable internet data rates, more and more people are coming online. The apps that will have most “regional” content are sure to win here. It also helps Wynk Music that Airtel bundles the music streaming service for each connection.

Via: fonearena