MacBook Pro

There have been several reports lately that have claimed the existence of redesigned MacBook Pros. Both the 14-inch and 16-inch redesigned MacBook Pro models are tipped to launch at WWDC 2021, which is all set to take place on June 7. Now, another report reiterates the same rumors. According to Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives, Apple is planning to announce its long-rumored 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro with Apple silicon at WWDC 2021.

The latest development comes from MacRumorswhich cites a note seen by the publication. It says that alongside the expected announcements of new versions of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS, Apple is planning a “few surprises.” One of these surprises could include the announcement of the new MacBook Pros. Popular analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo has already predicted that Apple’s two new MacBook Pro models in 2H21 will have several significant design and specification changes.

Apple is reportedly working on refreshing both 14-inch and 16-inch variants of its MacBook Pro. While the former is codenamed J314 and a 16-inch version internally dubbed J316. The duo is likely to be powered by the next-generation versions of Apple’s in-house Mac processors. Plus, they are tipped to feature brighter, higher-contrast panels.

These new MacBook Pros could mark the return of MagSafe on laptops. For the unaware, over the past five years, Apple has relied on USB-C ports for both power and data transfer on its laptops. Moreover, the redesigned MacBook Pros are tipped to have a redesigned chassis and more ports for connecting external drives and devices. As reported earlier, Apple is also bringing back the HDMI port and SD card slot. Plus, the upcoming devices are said to have up to 64GB of RAM instead of 16 gigs. They are tipped to come equipped with an improved Neural Engine, which processes machine-learning tasks.

View M1 MacBook Pro



I’ve been associated with the tech industry since 2014 when I built my first blog. I’ve worked with Digit, one of India’s largest tech publications. As of now, I’m working as a News Editor at Pocketnow, where I get paid to use and write about cutting-edge tech. You can reach out to me at [email protected]

You May Also Like
samsung galaxy book pro angled pocketnow
Samsung Galaxy Book Pro, MacBook Air and more are on sale today
Today’s best deals come from Amazon and Samsung.com, where you will find the latest Galaxy Book Pro, Sony headphones, and more on sale
m1 macbook pro pocketnow
14-inch MacBook Pro Confirmed for WWDC?
Tipster Jon Prosser claims that the highly anticipated MacBook Pro refresh will break cover at WWDC 2021 that is about two weeks from now.
Jony ive
Apple design wiz Jony Ive helped shape up the new iMac: Report
Ive left the company in 2019, but given Apple’s fondness for designing products years in advance, he had a hand in shaping up the new iMac.