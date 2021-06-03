There have been several reports lately that have claimed the existence of redesigned MacBook Pros. Both the 14-inch and 16-inch redesigned MacBook Pro models are tipped to launch at WWDC 2021, which is all set to take place on June 7. Now, another report reiterates the same rumors. According to Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives, Apple is planning to announce its long-rumored 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro with Apple silicon at WWDC 2021.

The latest development comes from MacRumors, which cites a note seen by the publication. It says that alongside the expected announcements of new versions of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS, Apple is planning a “few surprises.” One of these surprises could include the announcement of the new MacBook Pros. Popular analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo has already predicted that Apple’s two new MacBook Pro models in 2H21 will have several significant design and specification changes.

Apple is reportedly working on refreshing both 14-inch and 16-inch variants of its MacBook Pro. While the former is codenamed J314 and a 16-inch version internally dubbed J316. The duo is likely to be powered by the next-generation versions of Apple’s in-house Mac processors. Plus, they are tipped to feature brighter, higher-contrast panels.

These new MacBook Pros could mark the return of MagSafe on laptops. For the unaware, over the past five years, Apple has relied on USB-C ports for both power and data transfer on its laptops. Moreover, the redesigned MacBook Pros are tipped to have a redesigned chassis and more ports for connecting external drives and devices. As reported earlier, Apple is also bringing back the HDMI port and SD card slot. Plus, the upcoming devices are said to have up to 64GB of RAM instead of 16 gigs. They are tipped to come equipped with an improved Neural Engine, which processes machine-learning tasks.