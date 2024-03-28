It's official: Apple has confirmed the dates for its yearly developer conference, WWDC 2024, taking place in the week of June 10 to June 14. The Cupertino giant is expected to announce new software updates for its devices, such as iOS 18, watchOS 11, and the latest macOS version, and more. Moreover, there's speculation about some AI-related and hardware announcements as well. In this article, we will go through the key details about WWDC 2024 and what we can expect from Apple's highly anticipated event.

WWDC 2024 will take place from June 5 to June 9. The main keynote will take place on Monday, June 10, at 10 AM PT (1 PM ET), where the company is expected to make most of the significant announcements, including iOS 18, visionOS 2, and more. While the event runs until June 14, the rest of the events are focused towards developers who want to try and learn more about Apple's new technologies and APIs.

Like previous years, WWDC 2024 will follow a hybrid format, taking place both online for all of us and in-person at Apple Park in California for select developers, students, and media. The company will present a pre-recorded keynote for the online audience, while those attending in person will watch the same keynote and participate in developer sessions and labs. For those watching from home, the event will be live-streamed on Apple's YouTube channel, Events website, and the Apple TV app.

WWDC 2024: What to expect?

At WWDC 2024, Apple is expected to announce the latest version of its operating systems, including iOS 18, iPadOS 18, watchOS 11, and visionOS 2 as well. A few leaks have given us an idea of what to expect from iOS 18. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, iOS 18 will be the "most ambitious overhaul" of the iPhone's OS in history.

iOS 18 is rumored to include a number of Siri and AI-related features to the iPhone. Generative AI will be a big focus this time, with AI-related features being added to Siri, Spotlight, Shortcuts, Apple Music, Messages, and Apple's iWork apps. Apart from that, iOS 18 will reportedly be more customizable, allowing users to place app icons anywhere on the homescreen rather than next to each other. New Apple Maps features and the introduction of RCS support in Messages are also expected for the first time.

There aren't many leaks about macOS 15, but it's likely that Apple will add the same AI features to Apple Silicon Macs. Alongside the new macOS and iOS 18, Apple is expected to unveil watchOS 11, tvOS 18, iPadOS 18, HomePod Software 18, and visionOS 2. However, there are no details or leaks available about these updates at the moment.

What about new hardware products? Last year, Apple unveiled the 15-inch MacBook Air M2 and the Vision Pro headset at WWDC. However, the 15-inch MacBook Air was only recently upgraded to M3, and there's no talk of a new headset either. It is unlikely that we will see any new hardware updates at WWDC, but Apple is yet to update the Mac Studio, Mac mini, and Mac Pro with the latest Apple Silicon chipset, so there's a possibility we might see something along those lines.

On the whole, WWDC 2024 might just be about new software releases and AI announcements. Do you think Apple has any surprises in the works for us this year? Let us know in the comments section below!