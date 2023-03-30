It's official! Apple has confirmed that WWDC 2023 will take place from June 5 to June 9, later this year. The tech giant is expected to announce annual software updates for its devices, and there have been rumors of possible hardware announcements as well. In this article, we will discuss the key details of WWDC 2023 and what to expect from Apple's much-awaited press conference.

WWDC 2023 will take place from June 5 to June 9. The main keynote will commence at 10 AM PT or 1 PM ET on the first day of the event, where the most significant announcements will be made. Although the event will continue for a few more days, it primarily focuses on developers who can try and learn more about Apple's new technologies.

Like the past few years, WWDC 2023 will follow a hybrid format, taking place both online and in-person at Apple Park in California. The company will present a pre-recorded keynote for the online audience, while the attendees present in person will be able to view the pre-recorded keynote together and participate in developer sessions and labs. For those watching from home, the event will be live-streamed on Apple's YouTube channel and the Apple Events website.

WWDC 2023: What to expect?

At this year's WWDC, Apple is expected to unveil the latest versions of its operating systems, including iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS 14, watchOS 10, and the next version of tvOS. In addition to this, Apple is also expected to make some hardware announcements, which will likely include its highly-anticipated Mixed Reality Headset as well as new Macs with the M3 chipset. Here's everything we know so far:

iOS 17, watchOS 10, macOS 14, and more

The next major release of iOS, iOS 17, is expected to debut alongside other software updates. Bloomberg's reliable Mark Gurman initially reported that iOS 17 was going to be a "tune-up release" to address the significant amount of bugs present in iOS 16, but it seems that Apple has since changed direction mid-way.

Gurman now suggests that iOS 17 will come with some "nice to have" features. While it may not come with "tentpole improvement like last year’s revamped lock screen," iOS 17 is expected to check off some of the most user-requested features.

Apple could also be forced to make some groundbreaking changes to iOS due to Europe’s Digital Markets Act. According to some reports, iOS 17 will support third-party web browsing engines. Currently, apps such as Chrome, Firefox, and Microsoft Edge have to rely on Apple's WebKit engine to render a webpage.

In addition to this, Apple could also announce support for third-party apps (or third-party app stores) for iPhone with iOS 17 since European legislation requires Apple to allow side-loading apps from 2024.

For now, no information about the watchOS 10, macOS 14, and tvOS 17 software updates has leaked. Many users have been requesting third-party watch faces on Apple Watch for quite some time now, while macOS users have been requesting support for widgets. Will these (and other features) be included in these Apple software updates? Only time will reveal what Apple has in store for its users.

Mixed Reality Headset

One of the most anticipated announcements at WWDC 2023 is Apple's rumored Mixed Reality Headset, dubbed "Reality Pro." Apple has reportedly been working on its Mixed Reality Headset for a number of years now, and it is expected that the company will finally show it off at WWDC 2023. The company is not only expected to showcase the device but also its operating system, "xrOS," and features that will enable developers to create apps for the headset.

According to reports, Apple's upcoming Mixed Reality Headset will be priced at $3,000 and initially be available in limited markets. The device is expected to offer users both virtual and augmented reality experiences, such as a new way to video conference and a new way to consume multimedia content, possibly utilizing a combination of transparent lenses and displays. Previous reports also suggest that Apple's Reality Pro headset will feature two 8K displays, multiple cameras, and an M-series chipset.

Reports suggest that Apple has already given a sneak peek of its upcoming mixed reality headset to a few select executives, who reportedly found the device uncomfortable to wear and lacking a "killer app." Despite this feedback, Apple is still expected to announce the headset at WWDC 2023. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman believes that the trajectory of the headset could follow that of the Apple Watch, which initially faced skepticism but eventually became a market leader.

New Macs?

Quite surprisingly, Apple is also expected to announce the successor to its highly successful M2 MacBook Air. While the company isn't known to refresh its MacBook Air series annually, some reports suggest that Apple has its third-generation of M-series chipset, the Apple M3, ready, and the first device to feature it will be the 2023 MacBook Air.

The M2 MacBook Air was praised for its new design and impressive performance, and the M3 is expected to be even more powerful. According to reports, the M3 chipset could be manufactured on a 3nm process, which would make it even more power-efficient than the M2. There is also speculation that Apple will launch a 15-inch variant of the MacBook Air — a first of its kind — at WWDC 2023.

And finally, Apple could also show off some new desktops at the June keynote. Bloomberg reports that Apple has new models of the iMac, codenamed J433 and J434, in the works, and they could be announced at this year's WWDC. Moreover, the company could also showcase the long-awaited M-series version of the Mac Pro.

On the whole, loads of interesting Apple announcements could be on the way. From new hardware and software releases to anticipated improvements on existing products, Apple's June keynote is expected to be full of surprises. What does Apple have in store for us this year? Share your predictions and expectations in the comments below!

