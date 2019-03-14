iOS

WWDC 2019 begins June 3, registration starts today

Apple has announced that its 30th Worldwide Developers Conference will take place in San Jose’s McEnery Convention Center from June 3 to 7. Registration is open from 8pm Eastern tonight until 8pm on March 20.

Since Apple is suspected to be pushing new subscription services for news, magazine and video content in a separate event on March 25, we presume there will be some emphasis on either developing for or reconciling current marketplace apps with these new platforms.

We may also hear more about new features that may be coming in support of future hardware launches: second-generation AirPods, a new iPad mini and other hardware destined for late in the year. Many of these updates will presumably be sifted through a condensed run-through for iOS, macOS, watchOS and tvOS in the keynote.

The event will be livestreamed.

