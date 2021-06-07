Apple WWDC 2021 keynote is on the way, and Apple is announcing a slew of updates to its suite of apps and services, including FaceTime. Have you ever wanted to call your friend on FaceTime from your iPhone, but they don’t own an Apple device, so you couldn’t? Well, you can now call your friends on Windows, Android, and more using FaceTime! Apple is opening the doors, well, kind of.

Apple’s FaceTime service now works on browsers via FaceTime Links. The feature allows you to schedule the calls so you can call your friend or colleague later. The takeaway here is that it works even with web and Android through the browser. Hence, helping you FaceTime your friends that aren’t even in the Apple ecosystem.

FaceTime takes on WhatsApp, Zoom and more

This update will allow FaceTime to take on services for formal calls like Microsoft Teams and Zoom to informal and friendly calls using WhatsApp and Telegram. With iOS 15, Apple is taking on the competition by allowing its FaceTime app to work outside the ecosystem.

Apple FaceTime is also getting some other updates, including Tiles view, which will allow users to see everyone’s reaction with visual cues. Further, you will be getting Portrait mode for the iOS app. It will allow you to blur the background while on a video call. The feature is available on services like Zoom, which relies on software and AI to create the blur in the background. However, we expect the FaceTime Portrait mode to work better because of the favorable hardware found on the iPhones.

FaceTime is also getting SharePlay that allows you to listen to music together through Apple Music. Further, you can also watch movies or videos together. It has an API to help third-party apps work through it, so we expect support for Spotify in the future.