Would you like the 2020 iPhone 11s Pro to look like this?

After rumors surfaced late last week about Apple possibly ditching the notch on 2020 iPhones, and, finally, possibly going with an all screen design, we’ve not got the above and below concept renders from Ben Geskin. He also happens to be the one who started the rumors of Apple placing all hardware on the top edge of the phone, in a miniature bezel, and now he’s providing us with the concepts.

There were other reports backing up the possibility of a 5.4- and 6.7-inch display sizes, but so far the notch report is singular. Nonetheless, we’ll leave you with the concepts, not before asking you this: do you think we have reached a point where all the hardware required for earpiece, selfie camera, and FaceID could be possibly fitted in a mini bezel? Or are the rumors about Apple ditching Face ID in favor of an under-display Touch ID starting to become more and more real?