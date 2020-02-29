Author
It’s the weekend so we can have a little bit of fun, kick back, and relax. Rumors of a foldable iPhone date back two years ago when the first reports (wishful thinking) have been popping up in 2018.

Of course, it might never happen, or happen much later than expected, but that doesn’t stop the community from whipping up and imagining concepts. This latest one is from Iskander Utebayev (you can see his Instagram concept video below) who imagines a foldable iPhone that looks pretty much like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. The concept is called iPhone 12 Flip, coincidentally.

…except it is either motorized or spring-loaded to automatically unfold from the lock screen. It also features a rather large external display, and a bezel-less design once flipped open.

Putting aside the fact that this is a render and will most likely never materialize, but just in case it will, would you buy it? And, most importantly, knowing Apple, what might be the price of it, and how much would you be willing to pay for it? Drop us a line in the comments below!

My vision of iPhone 12 Flip📱

