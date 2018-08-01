Android has had its ups and downs from time to time with Android. Luckily for us, they’ve learned from their mistakes and have not repeated the same decisions that made Honeycomb A.K.A. Android 3.x the worst operating system of all time.

The Sony Vaio Tablet P was a great alternative to the rest of the huge tablets that were in the market back in 2011, but maybe it was a bit too early for its time and Honeycomb didn’t actually help this device to succeed. Seeing this device makes me think of all the foldable smartphones that were supposed to me getting in 2019, or this year’s Axon M.

Either way, watch our video for the worst operating system of all time and give us your opinion.