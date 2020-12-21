ZTE launched the Axon 20 5G as the world’s first smartphone with an under-display camera back in September. Now, the device is all set to make its global debut. It will be made available through the official ZTE website in the following markets: EU, UK, Japan, Korea, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, UAE, Ukraine, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa. It is priced at €449 / $449 / £419 and will be sold via invitation codes in limited quantity at first. Users can join the New Vision Club programme to be among the first to purchase the Axon 20 5G and get a free ZTE LiveBuds TWS earphone.

ZTE says it has achieved a full view display effect while maintaining the same level of performance of the front camera by adapting a special material with high euphotic rates achieved through new organic and inorganic film, which improves light input to the front camera. The phone comes with a dual-control chip and a unique driver circuit that solves synchronization problems of color and conventional displays when using an under-display camera. Plus, it has a special matrix that optimizes pixels to improve display consistency and create a more natural transition of pixels.

The ZTE Axon 20 5G features a 6.92-inch OLED display and supports 10-bit color depth and 100% coverage of DCI-P3 color gamut. Plus, it has a 20.5:9 aspect ratio and supports DTS:X Ultra 3D sound. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC. It features an upgraded antenna technology, and sports a 64MP super HD main camera that supports 4K high-resolution video at 60fps, super night scenes, video beauty, and real-time HDR video in multiple lighting conditions. Furthermore, it packs a 4,220mAh battery that supports 30W Quick Charge and a 5G power-saving mode that improves battery life by 35%.

The smartphone is equipped with nine temperature sensors that improve heat dissipation capabilities through a triple intelligent heat dissipation system that includes liquid cooling, nano carbon fiber, and multi-layer graphite.