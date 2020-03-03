Carbon 1 Mark II
A company called Carbon Mobile has announced the world’s first phone made from carbon fiber. The phone is called Carbon 1 Mark II.

The Carbon 1 Mark II is made using what is called HyRECM Technology (Hybrid Radio Enabled Composite Materials). Moreover, the company says carbon fibers are interwoven with “radio permitting” composites to create a continuous monocoque (an integration of the chassis and body) design. Hence, the device is thin and light. For reference, it weighs 125 grams.

Carbon 1 Mark II

The phone features a 6.01-inch AMOLED display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 6. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio P90 chipset. While the RAM is not stated, it comes with 128GB of internal storage.

The carbon fiber phone sports a dual rear camera setup. The specs of the units have not been mentioned. Further, it has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

It is available for pre-order. The smartphone costs €800 (~$882) for the main Edition. The pre-order page says shipping will begin in June 2020.

Source: Twitter

