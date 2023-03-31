World Backup Day reminds us to protect our data and be prepared against data loss and theft, which eventually will have us making multiple copies of our digital information. In other words, it helps us keep our videos, pictures, cherished memories, and more in a safe place. This, of course, includes cloud services, external drives, and more, but the best part is that you can also save some bucks on some of the best storage products.

Amazon’s World Backup Day deals will get you an insane 58 percent discount on a new Samsung 980 PRO SSD 2TB PCIe NVMe Gen 4 M.2 card, meaning you can take one home for just 150. The price tag reads $159, but you can get an extra $9 discount with the on-page coupon. This SSD comes with next-level performance, letting you get read speeds of up to 7,000 MB/s. Thanks to the latest discounts, you can also consider going for the 1TB or the 512GB storage models, which are now available for $80 and $70, respectively. And if you want better thermal control, you can also get yours with a heatsink, starting at $100 for the 1TB model.

You can also check out the regular version of the 980 PRO SSD and the one including a heatsink at Samsung.com, but get ready to pay a bit more. However, suppose you’re looking for other alternatives. In that case, I can suggest you start checking out SK hynix’s Platinum P41, which comes in at $157 on its 2TB storage variant thanks to a 39 percent discount, representing $100 instant savings. This option comes with read speeds up to 7,000 MB/s and write speeds of up to 6,500 MB/s with proprietary SK hynix HYPERWRITE cache technology. Or get the SK hynix Gold P31 for $120 if you want 2TB storage, even though I’d suggest you go for the 1TB model, selling for just $72 with 33 percent savings.

A more portable and affordable solution comes with SanDisk’s 512GB Extreme microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card with Adapter, now selling for just $48 with 56 percent savings. Or get a new WD 20TB Elements Desktop External Hard Drive for $280 thanks to the latest 45 percent discount.