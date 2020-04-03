If it looks like you’re going to be working from home for the foreseeable future as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, you’re not alone. But that doesn’t mean you have to endure weeks (or months) of constant distractions while you try to crank through your to-do list in an ad hoc living room office.

These best-selling headphones make it easy to eliminate ambient noise and distractions while you get your work done, and each pair is available at a significant discount for a limited time.

1. Audio-Technica ATH-ANC70 QuietPoint Active Noise-Cancelling Headphones (Certified Refurbished)

MSRP: $60 | Sale Price: $49.99 (16% off)

Drown out loud noises around the house and when you’re traveling with these active noise-cancelling headphones. You’ll enjoy Bluetooth connectivity with all of your devices, hi-resolution audio, and an extended 25-hour battery life for nonstop listening.

2. TRNDlabs Ventura Wireless Headphones

MSRP: $99 | Sale Price: $34.99 (64% off)

Listen to your favorite music in style with these best-selling headphones that boast the latest Bluetooth technology, 40mm drivers that deliver an impressive and rich low-end, and up to 10 hours of playback—all within a compact and foldable design.

3. Cowin E7 Pro Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Wireless Headphones

MSRP: $90 | Sale Price: $78.95 (12% off)

With a 30-hour battery life and adaptive noise-cancelling technology, these headphones are perfect for serious listeners who want to eliminate distractions in any environment. They’re also supremely comfortable, meaning you’ll be able to wear them for hours on end without experiencing any ear fatigue.

4. Cowin E7 Active Noise-Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones

MSRP: $70 | Sale Price: $63.95 (8% off)

These Cowin headphones make it easy to block out unwanted noise while you crank through your to-do list thanks to active noise-cancellation technology. They also deliver a rich low-end frequency range along with crystal-clear highs and a solid midrange.

5. Audio-Technica ATH-ANC7bSV QuietPoint® Headphones – Black/Silver (Certified Refurbished)

MSRP: $200 | Sale Price: $69.99 (65% off)

A favorite among serious audiophiles and studio engineers, these top-rated headphones offer unparalleled isolation regardless of whether you’re listening in the house, on your commute, or on a noisy airplane. You’ll also be able to listen for hours on end thanks to a whopping 40 hours of battery life and padded ear covers.

6. Sony MDR-XB450AP Extra Bass™ Headphones (Open Box)

MSRP: $80 | Sale Price: $29.99 (62% off)

Enjoy your favorite music with these open box headphones that pack a powerful and defined low-end. These cans also come with smartphone integration that makes it easy to pair with your devices, and a sturdy-yet-portable design makes it easy to throw them in your bag at a moment’s notice.

7. Sony ZX220BT Wireless On-Ear Bluetooth Headphones – Black (Open Box)

MSRP: $80 | Sale Price: $34.99 (56% off)

Sony has earned its reputation as being one of the best headphone-manufacturers in the world, and these wireless on-ear headphones are no exception to the rule. You’ll enjoy full HD sound thanks to 1.18” HD drivers, and Bluetooth connectivity allows you to quickly and easily connect to a variety of sound sources in seconds.

8. Sony ZX110AP Extra Bass™ Headphones with Mic – Black (Open Box)

MSRP: $30 | Sale Price: $16.99 (56% off)

Ideal for serious listeners on the go, these Sony headphones boast an incredibly comfortable and compact design, along with a balanced audio response and cushioned ear cups. They also come loaded with an on-board mic that can be used for making and taking calls.

9. Audio-Technica Wireless Over-Ear Hi-Res Headphones

MSRP: $170 | Sale Price: $101.99 (40% off)

If you’re looking for a studio-quality pair of headphones that won’t break the bank, look no further than these popular cans, which come with a fully wireless design, Bluetooth 4.1 connectivity, Hi-Fi audio, and a streamlined LED that can be used for pairing, charging, battery levels, and more.

10. TREBLAB Z2 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones

MSRP: $260 | Sale Price: $69.99 (73% off)

Enjoy double the sound, double the battery life, and double the comfort of competing headphones with these noise-cancelling classics, which are ideal for workout enthusiasts who want to drown out distractions. These phones also feature HD 40mm drivers, and a 35-hour battery life will let you listen for days without needing to recharge.

