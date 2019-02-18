Woot! has iPhone 6s from $150, iPhone 7 refurbs from $235

Amazon subsidiary Woot! is selling a bunch of dinged and scratched iPhones at a fair price, but you’ll have to be quick on the trigger to take advantage of them as supplies are limited. All of them are suited to GSM networks — AT&T, T-Mobile and associated networks — only.

In the case of iPhone 6s, there is at least one new unit and at least some refurbished units in Space Gray for $149.99 as of press time. Refurbished units in gray, silver, gold and rose gold are available in a 32GB form for $164.99 with the ceiling at $179.99 for the 64GB variants.

For the iPhone 6s Plus, the 16GB version comes in at $219.99, the 32GB at $229.99, the 64GB version at $244.99 and the 128GB version at $254.99. The iPhone 7 starts at 32GB version at $234.99, goes to 128GB at $264.99 and then to 256GB at $284.99.

The phones come with Woot’s standard 90-day warranty. Standard shipping is free with the latest delivery date of March 4. Limit 10 units per customer. The deal ends 1am tomorrow Eastern time. Hit the source link below this story to get at all the deals.