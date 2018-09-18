A post-Nokia Withings Steel HR Sport brings GPS with nearly a month’s battery

Withings has returned to where it has started — through a tenure at Nokia, its original leader, Eric Carreel, has brought the digital health brand back on its own.

The company has just announced the Steel HR Sport, a stainless steel fitness-tracking watch that is rated for 5 atmospheres or 50 meters of water immersion. The 40mm case is paired with a gray silicone strap standard, though red accents and a leather version will soon be available.

Like late 2016’s Steel HR, it features a circular OLED inset for digital data such as steps, calories and heart rate underneath an analog clockface. In addition to heart rate, the device also has algorithms to measure VO₂ Max or the body’s maximal oxygen intake rate. The Steel HR Sport is the first to feature GPS connectivity, so users can track where they are while performing any of the 30 activities supported by the device — including sleep.

Withings claims 25 days of battery life under normal use (which includes notification alerts from a Bluetooth-paired device) and a total of 45 days in a low-power mode.

The company, Amazon and other retailers will have the Steel HR Sport in black or white for $199.95 from today.