Smartwatches have come a long way offering more and more fitness and lifestyle features, with recent models diving into some medical features as well.

Withings announced the ScanWatch today at CES 2020, a smartwatch it claims to be the first hybrid to offer medical-grade Electrocardiogram and sleep apnea detection.

ScanWatch is our most ambitious medical tracker and purposely designed to detect the early presence of AFib and sleep apnea – two related issues that are extremely common yet largely undiagnosed, despite their known impact on multiple health conditions. Mathieu Letombe, CEO of Withings

With a larger digital display than on previous models, a redesigned crown, and 30-day battery life, the Withings ScanWatch will be available in two sizes, 38mm and 42mm, starting Q2 in Europe and the U.S. for €249/£229/$249 (38mm), and €299/£279/$299 (42mm), pending CE and FDA-clearance.

Similar to the Apple Watch, the ScanWatch is looking for early signs of AFib. When the user is experiencing symptoms, or the watch is alerting an irregular heartbeat, an ECG can be taken within 30 seconds.

An SpO2 sensor that emits and absorbs a light wave passing through blood vessels can help the watch detect sleep apnea. It measures oxygen saturation within the blood, centralizing all the info in the Health Mate app, together with sleep monitoring data for length, depth, and quality.

Of course, activity and workout tracking is also available, with the Health Mate being able to share data with more than 100 third-party apps such as Apple Health, Google Fit, Strava, or MyFitnessPal.