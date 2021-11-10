Withings ScanWatch comes with 30-day battery life, ECG, Sp02 from $279

Withings has finally launched its latest smartwatch, the Withings ScanWatch in the US. The watch was already available in the European market, but it only just made it to US soil. The new smartwatch features some impressive features such as a long 30-day battery life, and it can also track things such as ECG, SP02, Sleep tracking, Heart rate, and a lot more.

Withings always focused on the more traditional wristwatches with analog watch faces and smart features neatly hidden away. The design of the Withings ScanWatch comes with a stainless steel case, and there’s also a physical crown on the right side. The glass is protected by an anti-reflective sapphire display, and it’s 50-meter water-resistant, which means that it can even survive some diving.

Although the ScanWatch comes with an analog design, it packs a tiny PMOLED display on the top that can show the heart rate or the activity that is being tracked at a certain time. It provides a quick glance and a quick information panel to help you know what is happening and what is being tracked. The smartphone app will show more detailed information and let you change the settings as you expect.

The ScanWatch also comes with new additional features such as ECG monitoring and SpO2 tracking. There are also traditional health monitoring sensors such as heart rate, sleep tracking, automatic activity detection, and a lot more. The watch can also detect breathing disturbances, and the app can also show how to reduce certain sounds and improve sleeping.

Withings ScanWatch will retail for $279.95 for the 38mm version, while the 42mm will set you back $299.95. The watch itself has a total of four models, two for each sizes in White & Silver, and Black & Silver. You can purchase the ScanWatch on Amazon, or from Withings directly.