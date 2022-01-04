Withings announces its new Body Scan connected health station during CES 2022

We have been receiving fantastic smart scales from Withings since back in 2009. But the company’s latest announcement at CES 2022 is without a doubt a huge step forward. The new Body Scan connected health station is more than just a regular smart scale, as it packs some amazing features if you can afford it.

Withings Body Scan smart scale was announced during CES 2022. It is designed to “provide daily analysis of biomarkers associated with common health conditions. With the ability to monitor segmental body composition, heart rate, and vascular age.” Not only that, but the new smart scale will also be able to monitor nerve activity and the user’s heart rhythm by using 6-lead ECG. “Body Scan will also allow users to access coaching, clinical specialists, and personalized, holistic plans in-app to help them reach their health goals.”

Body Scan is made with a single high-strength tempered glass platform, a retractable handle, weight sensors, 14 ITO electrodes within the platform, 4 stainless steel electrodes in the handle that are used for the product’s 6-lead ECG and segmental body composition analysis, and a 3.2-inch LCD color screen that will display all the user’s stats. Plus, its long-lasting battery will keep your smart scale powered for up to a year.

Mathieu Letombe, Withings CEO, explained that: “With Body Scan, we will turn the morning weigh-in into a sophisticated home health check with access to holistic health data and personal health programs created by medical professionals. We will empower our users with the ability to take meaningful actions based on medical-grade data, adding a new dimension to ongoing lifestyle and chronic condition management through the ultimate in-home health experience.”

Withing’s Body Scan will allegedly produce accurate weight measurements, which include whole-body fat, water percentage, visceral fat, muscle mass, bone mass, and extracellular and intracellular water. These readings will also include data from the user’s torso, arms, and legs, making it a complete measure of the overall body composition. It will be available in the second half of 2022, and it will arrive with a $299.95 price tag, so you have more than enough time to save up for yours.