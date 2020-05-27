The US trade ban led to the departure of Google services – including YouTube – from HUAWEI smartphones. And in the wake of a recent US government move, it will continue to remain so for another year. With YouTube gone, HUAWEI has roped in Vivendi’s Dailymotion video sharing platform to offer video services in the European market.

Thanks to the partnership, HUAWEI Video – the Chinese smartphone maker’s entertainment service – will use Dailymotion’s technology in the app as a white-label video player. Aside from its video player tech, the company will also offer a large volume of video content via Dailymotion’s API as well as monetization solutions for the content.

DailyMotion currently has a global audience of around 250 million users, something that HUAWEI seeks to leverage for driving engagement through international and local video content. However, financial details of HUAWEI’s deal with Dailymotion and when the service will go live for users have not been announced yet.

Source: DailyMotion

