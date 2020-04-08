Up next
Author
Tags

HUAWEI’s current situation due to the ongoing US trade restrictions prevents the company from offering Google services on its smartphones, including the freshly-launched HUAWEI P40 series. Looking for alternatives, HUAWEI has partnered with France-based Qwant to offer its eponymous search engine on the new HUAWEI flagships.

The HUAWEI P40 series phones in Europe will come pre-installed with the Qwant search engine, acting as the default option instead of Google search. Moreover, users who own older HUAWEI smartphones can take advantage of Qwant’s services by downloading the app from the AppGallery.

“This new search engine creates the best mobile search experience for European users, such as more efficient APP searches. At the same time, it maintains Qwant’s promise to strictly protect users’ search privacy and security,” HUAWEI noted in a press release. Notably, Qwant does not store any cookies and complies with Europe’s GDPR norms.

You May Also Like

Lenovo’s budget M10 Plus tablet packs a 10.3-inch display and 7,000mAh battery

Lenovo’s latest Android tablet has an FHD display and a sleek build. And the best part is that it won’t burn a hole in your pocket.
OPPO Ace2 5g

OPPO Reno Ace 2 5G to be launched on April 13

It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC.

HONOR Play 9A is official with 5,000mAh battery and MediaTek Helio P35 at its heart

HONOR Play 9A packs a 5,000mAh battery to light up a 6.3-inch HD+ display, but Google services are still absent despite the phone running Android 10.