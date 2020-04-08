HUAWEI’s current situation due to the ongoing US trade restrictions prevents the company from offering Google services on its smartphones, including the freshly-launched HUAWEI P40 series. Looking for alternatives, HUAWEI has partnered with France-based Qwant to offer its eponymous search engine on the new HUAWEI flagships.

The HUAWEI P40 series phones in Europe will come pre-installed with the Qwant search engine, acting as the default option instead of Google search. Moreover, users who own older HUAWEI smartphones can take advantage of Qwant’s services by downloading the app from the AppGallery.

“This new search engine creates the best mobile search experience for European users, such as more efficient APP searches. At the same time, it maintains Qwant’s promise to strictly protect users’ search privacy and security,” HUAWEI noted in a press release. Notably, Qwant does not store any cookies and complies with Europe’s GDPR norms.