Wireless HTC Vive Focus VR headset launches in United States for $599

HTC has finally brought its first wireless virtual reality headset that has long been kept to the Chinese, but it doesn’t look like the average Joe or Jane will be able to acquire it.

The company announced in an enterprise-focused event that the Vive Focus wireless headset will be made available in 37 markets. The Focus, which launched in China last December, runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 Mobile VR platform with 1440 x 1600 AMOLED lenses. It’s priced at $599.

It comes with the Vive Wave developer suite with all the toolkits needed to publish original apps or convert Rift apps over for availability through the Viveport app store.

China-based Shadow Creator has also been welcomed as a third-party hardware partner that will run with Vive Wave support. It has its own headset with a Snapdragon 835, a quad HD display and a nine-axis gyroscope along with motion-tracking touch controllers. It will be available on November 11.