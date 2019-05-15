Accessories

Wireless headphones with active noise cancellation for under $45!

It’s easy to get lost in the music when you’re using the True Wireless Fitness Bluetooth Headphones. These headphones will soon become your all-time favorites. Thanks to the precision craftsmanship and ergonomic design, True Wireless Fitness Bluetooth Headphones provide all-day comfort!

Experience music with fewer distractions due to the cVc 6.0 active noise-cancellation. That means you’ll be able to properly enjoy your favorite tunes or podcasts while at the gym or grocery store. The cutting-edge Bluetooth 4.2 technology means seamless playback up to 30 feet away.

Each pair of True Wireless Fitness Bluetooth Headphones comes with up to 8 hours of playtime. Get yours today for just $44.99, which is 62% off the original price!

 

True Wireless Fitness Bluetooth Headphones – $44.99

