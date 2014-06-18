What is it with Nokia and the intersection between smartphones and fashion? While other companies focus on wearables like smartwatches and headsets, Nokia’s been taking a positively haute couture attitude towards wearables, showing off fashionable (if not eminently impractical) conversation-starters like that Lumia 1520 skirt we looked at this past winter. Today we’re checking out a similarly off-the-wall effort from Nokia and a designer, as we learn of what Nokia calls the first-ever “wireless charging trousers.”

The slacks from designer A. Sauvage marry a typical pair of pants with the hardware from a Nokia DC-50 wireless charging plate, all ready to start powering any Qi-compatible handset slipped into its pockets. The kicker? This isn’t some crazy one-off design like that 1520 skirt, but a product that’s actually going up for sale; pre-orders are to begin on Amazon quite soon.

But where does the DC-50 get its power from? This newer model charger is itself a wireless package, with a built-in 2400mAh battery. It may seem a little convoluted to charge your pants just to charge your phone, but it’s hard to deny that it’s still a really neat idea.

Source: Nokia

Via: WMPoweruser