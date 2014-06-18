What is it with Nokia and the intersection between smartphones and fashion? While other companies focus on wearables like smartwatches and headsets, Nokia’s been taking a positively haute couture attitude towards wearables, showing off fashionable (if not eminently impractical) conversation-starters like that Lumia 1520 skirt we looked at this past winter. Today we’re checking out a similarly off-the-wall effort from Nokia and a designer, as we learn of what Nokia calls the first-ever “wireless charging trousers.”

The slacks from designer A. Sauvage marry a typical pair of pants with the hardware from a Nokia DC-50 wireless charging plate, all ready to start powering any Qi-compatible handset slipped into its pockets. The kicker? This isn’t some crazy one-off design like that 1520 skirt, but a product that’s actually going up for sale; pre-orders are to begin on Amazon quite soon.

But where does the DC-50 get its power from? This newer model charger is itself a wireless package, with a built-in 2400mAh battery. It may seem a little convoluted to charge your pants just to charge your phone, but it’s hard to deny that it’s still a really neat idea.

Source: Nokia
Via: WMPoweruser




Stephen has been writing about electronics since 2008, which only serves to frustrate him that he waited so long to combine his love of gadgets and his degree in writing. In his spare time, he collects console and arcade game hardware, is a motorcycle enthusiast, and enjoys trapping blue crabs. Stephen’s first mobile device was a 624 MHz Dell Axim X30, which he’s convinced is still a viable platform. Stephen longs for a market where phones are sold independently of service, and bandwidth is cheap and plentiful; he’s not holding his breath. In the meantime, he devours smartphone news and tries to sort out the juicy bits

Read more about Stephen Schenck!

