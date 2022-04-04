Wing by Google to launch first commercial drone deliveries in the US on April 7

Wing, a drone delivery company that is owned by Alphabet (parent company of Google), just announced that it would launch its first commercial services in the US on April 7. The drone delivery service will launch in Texas, and it will be available “to tens of thousands of suburban homes in the City of Frisco and Town of Little Elm.”

Wing just announced that it would launch the first commercial drone delivery service in a major US metropolitan area on Thursday, April 7. The drones will be located at a local Walgreens store, carrying health and wellness products directly to customers' homes. The drones will also deliver ice cream from Blue Bell Creameries, prescription pet medications from easyvet, and first aid kits from Texas Health says the official announcement post.

Wing says that more neighborhoods will join the list in the future as the service slowly expands into more areas, and customers will be able to see if their address is eligible to place orders for drone deliveries. The company also mentions that not everyone will be able to order on Day 1, and the company will selectively invite customers in groups to provide “a good first experience with drone delivery.”

Drone deliveries are supposed to revolutionize how goods are delivered, and Alphabet appears to be among the first companies to launch such a service in the US successfully. Wing has been working on its drone delivery system for many years, and TheVerge says that the company has been testing its system in the Dallas suburbs since last year.

Wing’s drones will not be required to land at a customer’s home; instead, the drone will fly to the required location, descend to a height of 23 feet, or about seven meters, and then lower the packages on a tether. Once the package is from a close and safe distance to the clear ground, it will release onto the ground.