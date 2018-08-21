Windows 8 will die a very slow death and it starts with apps

Contents

Windows 8 is set to stick around for at least the next five years, but the app ecosystem will begin closing in on itself from this fall.

Microsoft has announced its end-of-life procedures for app submissions and updates for the Windows 8, 8.1, earlier platforms and corresponding Phone platforms. If you can believe or not, developers can still submit new apps to the Windows Store targeting those OS versions, but the last apps will be approved on October 31.

Publishers can continue pushing updates to those platforms. However, Microsoft will end distribution of those updates to Windows Phone 8 and earlier phones on July 1, 2019. Updates will no longer be distributed to Windows 8 and 8.1 devices on July 1, 2023. Apps will supposedly remain existent past those stages in their last updated state.

And all that assumes that the app developer is still working for all that time.

Developers are encouraged to move onto the Universal Windows Platform to develop for all form factors on Windows 10. However, that app landscape has also been struggling to gain ground as users remain reliant on x86 programs and web apps instead.

Discuss This Post

Read More

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Via
Engadget
Source
Microsoft
Posted In
Phones, Tablets, Windows
Tags
Apps, End of Life, Microsoft, News, software updates, windows, Windows 10, Windows 10 Home, Windows 10 Mobile, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows Phone 8, Windows Phone 8.1, Windows Stores
, , , , , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.