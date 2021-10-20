Microsoft announced Windows 11, and promised that it would support Android apps. Sadly, the company failed at launching the new operating system with Android app support, but it later confirmed that it would be coming at a later stage. Microsoft shared more details today, and also released the feature to Windows Insiders in the Beta channel.

On a documentation website, Microsoft confirmed some information about the Android app support system (via XDA-Developers).

“In order to be available on a Windows 11 device, an Android app must be published to the Amazon Appstore. Currently, only a small set of apps selected by Microsoft and Amazon are available.”

The company later confirmed to XDA-Developers the following:

“Update: Android apps are now officially available for Windows Insiders in the Beta channel. It works with 50 curated apps, and Microsoft says it will add more over time.”

The Android app support update is now officially available for Windows Insiders in the Beta channel, and there are currently 50 curated applications that will work by default. Both Microsoft, selected companies, and Amazon will likely publish more apps in the near future, but it may take a while until we see them published on the store.

Recently, we have also shown you how the Android apps may look on Windows 11 in a few leaked screenshots. There is also a chance that we may see multi-instance support in the near future, which would allow applications to run in multiple instances at the same time, which means that one app could run twice, offering you to be signed in to multiple accounts at the same time.

Are you in the Windows Insiders Beta channel? Are you excited to see the feature finally be released on the Beta channel? Let us know your thoughts and experiences in the comments below!