Windows 11 will get Android apps, redesigned Notepad and other features next month

Microsoft is planning on launching a preview of Android applications, redesigned Notepad and Media Player, and a few interesting new features sometime next month. The company shared some information about the current state of Windows 11 in a blog post, and shared some of their future plans.

Panos Panay, the Chief Product Officer, shared some news in a blog post today (via XDA-Developers). Panay talks about how much the PC has changed, and how much impact had on our lives in the past two years. He mentions the hybrid infrastructure and the more flexible work environments and how people rely on the Windows PCs at home, and at the office.

At the end of the blog post, Panay also shares the following:

“Next month we’re bringing new experiences to Windows that include a public preview of how you can use AndroidTM apps on Windows 11 through the Microsoft Store and our partnerships with Amazon and Intel, taskbar improvements with call mute and unmute, easier window sharing and bringing weather to the taskbar, plus the introduction of two new redesigned apps, Notepad and Media Player.”

Android applications have already been available on Windows 11 in the Windows Insider Beta and Developer channels. Many people also managed to get it working on non-Insider PCs, and people even root the operating system, and managed to install Google Play and non-Amazon or Microsoft Store applications. It’s great to see Microsoft finally publicly preview the feature, and we can’t wait to see it live on even more machines.

The blog post also states that we’ll see improvements to the taskbar, and a call mute and unmute icons will show up on the taskbar, which in its current state, only functions with Microsoft Teams. Additionally, the built-in Notepad and Media Player applications will receive a fresh new coat of paint, and they will also now support Dark Mode. There will also be a new entry point for the Widgets panel on the taskbar, that will be able to display the weather information directly on the taskbar.