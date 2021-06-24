After a slew of leaks and rumors, Microsoft has launched the Windows 10 successor, Windows 11. The company is focusing on making Windows simpler with the latest OS. Moreover, Windows 11 will boost performance as Windows updates are 40 percent smaller and more efficient as they now happen in the background. We are still getting new details about the latest OS.

The latest development from a report (via The Verge) says that Windows 11 will be a free update. Remember how Windows 10 was free for Windows 7 and Windows 8 users? Similarly, Windows 11 version will be free for existing Windows 10 users. As for the requirements, you will need a PC that has a 64-bit CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. Further, Windows 11 will be delivered through Windows Update in much the same way as Windows 10 updates have been made available previously. However, we don’t have a rollout date yet.

Windows 11 comes with a new and refreshing UI. Microsoft is bringing snap layouts, which allow you to quickly snap apps into the various modes that Windows 11 supports. The OS now also remembers where your apps are stored, thanks to Snap Group layouts. You will also get better support for multiple monitors. It will ensure that apps always open on the correct screen.

Moreover, Microsoft Teams is also being integrated into the latest OS. Microsoft is shifting from Skype to a new chat client powered by its Teams software. The company seems to be taking on Apple’s FaceTime with a tool originally built for commercial users. The new Chat client replaces Skype as the default in-box chat app. It gives users the ability to quickly share text, images, documents and start chat or video calls directly from the Taskbar.