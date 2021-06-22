Windows June event 2021

Microsoft will be announcing its next Windows update on June 24. The upcoming OS is tipped to be called Windows 11. Ahead of the launch, the first Windows 11 build has already leaked online, showing the first look of the upcoming operating system. The taskbar is now centered. However, there is an option to move them all back to the left-hand side. It also has the fly-out Start Menu, just like we’ve seen with the now-defunct Windows 10X. More features of the upcoming OS are being discovered from the leaked build as we head towards the official launch.

According to a report from Windows Latest, Microsoft is improving the experience of using two or more monitors/displays. In multiple displays on Windows 10, the open programs or tabs get moved to a different location of the monitor or crammed onto a single display when you leave the device untouched some time, and it goes to sleep. This problem is now being solved. Microsoft is introducing a new feature that will allow the operating system to remember window locations based on monitor connection. Windows 11 will have new display controls.

Further, Microsoft is aiming to introduce a new snapping experience on Windows 11. Windows is capable is automatically sizing the windows when you drag the windows to different areas of the screen. However, the new OS will allow you to access a new snapping experience when you hover over the maximize button of an app window. The new experience will offer six layouts (depending on the screen resolution).

Microsoft has already said that it will be taking some parts of Windows 10X and putting them in Windows. This updated new Start menu is a simplified version of the one that currently exists on Windows 10. Moreover, it includes pinned apps, recent files, and the ability to quickly shut down or restart your device, which is a lot simpler than what exists right now.




I’ve been associated with the tech industry since 2014 when I built my first blog. I’ve worked with Digit, one of India’s largest tech publications. As of now, I’m working as a News Editor at Pocketnow, where I get paid to use and write about cutting-edge tech. You can reach out to me at [email protected]

You May Also Like
Best Buy’s Dads & Grads 3-Day sale features up to $800 savings on your favorite products
Check out the latest deals available in Best Buy’s Dads & Grads 3-Day Sales event, featuring the iPhone 12, Chromebooks, TVs, and more
Several Microsoft Surface Laptops, monitors and more are on sale today
We keep on getting some amazing deals from Amazon.com, where we find the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go, gaming monitors and more on sale
Sony WH-1000XM4 battery life
The Sony WH-1000XM4, Dell laptops and more are on sale right now
We keep on getting insane deals from Amazon.com, where we find the Sony WH-1000XM4, the Sony α7R IV camera and more on sale