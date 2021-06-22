Microsoft will be announcing its next Windows update on June 24. The upcoming OS is tipped to be called Windows 11. Ahead of the launch, the first Windows 11 build has already leaked online, showing the first look of the upcoming operating system. The taskbar is now centered. However, there is an option to move them all back to the left-hand side. It also has the fly-out Start Menu, just like we’ve seen with the now-defunct Windows 10X. More features of the upcoming OS are being discovered from the leaked build as we head towards the official launch.

According to a report from Windows Latest, Microsoft is improving the experience of using two or more monitors/displays. In multiple displays on Windows 10, the open programs or tabs get moved to a different location of the monitor or crammed onto a single display when you leave the device untouched some time, and it goes to sleep. This problem is now being solved. Microsoft is introducing a new feature that will allow the operating system to remember window locations based on monitor connection. Windows 11 will have new display controls.

Further, Microsoft is aiming to introduce a new snapping experience on Windows 11. Windows is capable is automatically sizing the windows when you drag the windows to different areas of the screen. However, the new OS will allow you to access a new snapping experience when you hover over the maximize button of an app window. The new experience will offer six layouts (depending on the screen resolution).

Microsoft has already said that it will be taking some parts of Windows 10X and putting them in Windows. This updated new Start menu is a simplified version of the one that currently exists on Windows 10. Moreover, it includes pinned apps, recent files, and the ability to quickly shut down or restart your device, which is a lot simpler than what exists right now.