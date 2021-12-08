Report claims Windows 11 slows down SSD performance for some

Microsoft's Windows 11 release hasn't been as smooth as the company would've expected. At first, the Windows 11 adoption rate as been abysmal. Then, Microsoft tried to prevent Windows 11 users to stop using Google Chrome by making it harder to install it via Microsoft Edge. And now, another issue with the SSD performance on Windows 11 has been reported by some users.

According to multiple threads on Reddit and Microsoft’s support forums (via Neowin), Windows 11 has slowed down the SSD performance. The reports are backed up by popular SSD benchmarking applications available on Windows, such as CrystalDiskMark and AS-SSD. While the read speed doesn't seem that much affected, the write speed of SSD on Windows 11 has apparently slowed down by over 30%.

While the problems haven't been clearly identified yet, users have started to point out that the drop in SSD performance might be due to the virtualization-based security (VBS) in Windows 11. Another user suggests that the issue might be due to the drive that contains Windows 11. A user has reported that if you run the SSD benchmark test on a secondary drive, the SSD performs normally. The following screenshot (via PleasedPen25317 on Microsoft’s support forums) shows the SSD performance test running on the 2TB Samsung 980 Pro NVMe SSD.

This is not the first time this issue has been reported. In fact, the issue was first reported three months ago when Windows 11 was in beta but a fix still hasn't been released by the company. As users continue to report more about the same issue, Microsoft will seemingly fix it in the forthcoming Windows 11 update. Have you experienced the SSD slowdown on your Windows 11 machine? Let us know in the comments section below!

Via: XDA Developers