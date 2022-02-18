We are reader supported. External links may earn us a commission.

Windows

Windows 11 Pro will soon force everyone to sign in with a Microsoft account during setup

That's one way to make more people choose Linux and Mac over Windows
By Roland Udvarlaki February 18, 2022, 11:00 am
Windows 11 Pro Microsoft account and Internet requirements Source: Pocketnow

Microsoft announced that a bunch of new features will arrive in Windows 11 running devices that will improve the overall experience, and offer additional ways to customize the operating system. One thing that didn’t catch our attention, is that Windows 11 Pro will also soon force users to have an internet connection during the initial device setup, and it will also force users to sign in with a Microsoft account.

At the bottom of the blog post (via TheVerge), Microsoft says that much like Windows 11 Home Edition, Windows 11 Pro will soon require users to have an internet connection during the first setup. If a user chooses to use the machine for personal use, Windows 11 will also force them to sign in with a Microsoft account. This means that setting up a Windows 11 PC will no longer be possible locally, while offline, and it will be a must-have to have an internet connection and an account.

“Similar to Windows 11 Home edition, Windows 11 Pro edition now requires internet connectivity during the initial device setup (OOBE) only. If you choose to setup device for personal use, MSA will be required for setup as well. You can expect Microsoft Account to be required in subsequent WIP flights.”

Ever since Microsoft started forcing updates on Windows 10 users, the company has been getting pushier on making people sign up for its services and forcing people to use Bing as their default browser. While Microsoft pulled back on some of the requirements and techniques, this means that users will no longer be able to avoid signing in to their machines, unless they comply and register for a Microsoft account.

If you want to avoid using your personal Microsoft account to use Windows 11 or Windows 11 Pro, you’ll have to create a dummy account to use for that purpose only. Alternatively, you could install Linux, or get a Mac.

