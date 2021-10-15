Ever since Microsoft announced that Windows 11 will support Android apps, we’ve been anxiously waiting to get our hands on the new feature and try it out. Sadly, Microsoft announced that the feature wouldn’t come to Windows 11 on release day, and we’d have to wait longer until we could take it for a spin. After months of waiting, we now have two new screenshots of the feature in action, showcasing multi-instance support.

The images were shared on the Chinese BiliBili (via Windows Latest). On the images themselves, we can see WeChat running on Windows 11, and appearing on the taskbar as a normal icon for a standard application. We can also see that WeChat is running in two instances, seemingly two separate parts of the application. We’re not sure if this is intentional or edited since Microsoft hasn’t shared much about the actual functionality of Android app support.

Multi-instance support would be great since computers are often more powerful and can handle multiple tasks better than mobile devices. Additionally, it would be great as you have more screen real estate to work with, meaning that you can see more at the same time, although, alternatively, you could most of the time just do the same thing via the web.

We know that Android applications will work similarly to standard windows apps on the platform, and there shouldn’t be too many differences in terms of functionality. You will be able to pin the apps to the Start menu or the taskbar, and they’ll support mice, keyboard, and even touch support. Microsoft has been quiet about when the Android app support would finally roll out publicly, but we should see the features pop-up in the Insider developer channels very soon, hopefully.

What Android apps do you plan on using on your Windows 11 machine? Let us know in the comments down below!