Windows 11 Snap Layouts and Desktops

Microsoft has just announced the next version of Windows called Windows 11. The new operating system comes with a lot of new features and a brand new look. The new OS also focuses on productive features that lets you get more work done faster.

Snap Layouts
Windows 11 introduces “Snap Layouts” that lets you snap apps to your screen faster and easier, not to mention snap it in a size that fits. There are also snap groups that will help you snap

Additionally, when you disconnect from a monitor that you’ve been working on, Windows 11 will save the monitor setup and save it to the taskbar. When you are finally ready to get back to your desk, the setup will be fully restored upon connecting back to your monitor.

Multi-monitor configuration
Windows 11 has a much better and improved multi-monitor configuration built-in. It will allow you to set up different desktops based on whether you’re working, you’re in the office or you’re at home. There will be new features that will let you stay organised.

This story is developing…




Roland is a technology enthusiast and software engineer based in United Kingdom.

You May Also Like
Sony WH-1000XM4 battery life
The Sony WH-1000XM4, Dell laptops and more are on sale right now
We keep on getting insane deals from Amazon.com, where we find the Sony WH-1000XM4, the Sony α7R IV camera and more on sale
Windows June event 2021
Windows 11 to bring an improved multi-monitor setup UI
Microsoft is improving the experience of using two or more monitors/displays. Plus, it is aiming to introduce a new snapping experience on Windows 11.
Windows June event 2021
Windows 11 update will be free, at an undisclosed date
Windows 11 will boost performance as Windows updates are 40 percent smaller, and more efficient as they now happen in the background.