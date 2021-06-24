Windows 11 Snap Layouts and Desktops

Microsoft has just announced the next version of Windows called Windows 11. The new operating system comes with a lot of new features and a brand new look. The new OS also focuses on productive features that lets you get more work done faster.

Snap Layouts
Windows 11 introduces “Snap Layouts” that lets you snap apps to your screen faster and easier, not to mention snap it in a size that fits. There are also snap groups that will help you snap

Additionally, when you disconnect from a monitor that you’ve been working on, Windows 11 will save the monitor setup and save it to the taskbar. When you are finally ready to get back to your desk, the setup will be fully restored upon connecting back to your monitor.

Multi-monitor configuration
Windows 11 has a much better and improved multi-monitor configuration built-in. It will allow you to set up different desktops based on whether you’re working, you’re in the office or you’re at home. There will be new features that will let you stay organised.

This story is developing…




