We have great news for anyone who’s just dying to get Windows 11. Microsoft has recently announced that the new OS will be available starting on Tuesday, October 5, meaning that every eligible Windows 10 PC will be able to upgrade free of charge. And you will also be able to purchase PCs that come pre-loaded with the new software.

“Today, we are thrilled to announce Windows 11 will start to become available on October 5, 2021. On this day, the free upgrade to Windows 11 will begin rolling out to eligible Windows 10 PCs and PCs that come pre-loaded with Windows 11 will start to become available for purchase. A new Windows experience, Windows 11 is designed to bring you closer to what you love.”

We are expecting to see several changes in the upcoming version of Windows 11, including a new design and sounds that have been created to bring users “a sense of calm and ease.” We will also see Snap Layouts, Snap Groups, and Desktops to help us multitask, Widgets, DirectX12 Ultimate, DirectStorage, Auto HDR, and more. Plus, users will also get access to over 100 amazing PC games with Xbox Game Pass for PC. And now is a great time to join since you can get the first month of service for just $1, and then the subscription will continue to charge $9.99/mo.

Now, I’m also expecting this new version of Windows to be fast. Since one of its highlights claims that “Windows 11 is optimized for speed, efficiency and improved experiences with touch, digital pen and voice input.” But we will have to wait and see if Microsoft delivers. Other changes include the transition of the Blue Screen of Death to a Black Screen of Death, and it seems that we may finally get Android apps, just not on launch. You can read the complete note by following this link.

Source Windows Experience Blog