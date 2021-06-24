Microsoft has finally taken wraps off the Windows 10 successor, and it is being called Windows 11 (surprise!). Ahead of the launch, the ISO build had leaked online, and it seems like it was all correct. Microsoft is focusing on making Windows simpler with the latest OS. Windows 11 brings improvements to performance and multitasking alongside a new Windows Store.

Windows 11 introduces us to a new Start menu, which is now centered on the taskbar – quite similar to Windows 10X, which is now defunct. There are also no Live Tiles that were first introduced in Windows 8 in the new version. You also get apps, recent documents, and a separate search interface.

Windows 11 focuses on boosting performance as well. Windows updates are 40 percent smaller, and more efficient as they now happen in the background. The company is also bringing snap layouts, which allow you to quickly snap apps into the various modes that Windows 11 supports. The OS now also remembers where your apps are stored, thanks to Snap Group layouts.

Further, the company is bringing better support for multiple monitors. It will ensure that apps always open on the correct screen – something quite useful when you are hooked up to a monitor. Microsoft Teams is also being integrated into the latest OS. The company is aiming to connect more people with its Teams tool.

Windows 11 also improves gestures on tablets. It no longer flips into tablet mode. Instead, Windows 11 adapts to allow you to touch the OS easily. You also get improvements in inking and voice typing. Windows 11 will also support haptic feedback with certain pens.

Windows 11 is also getting some features for gaming. Auto HDR, a feature in Xbox Series X / S, will be part of the latest OS. You can enable Auto HDR to add high dynamic range (HDR) to a large number of DirectX 11 and DirectX 12 games. You will obviously need a compatible HDR monitor. Further, DirectStorage, a new feature from Xbox Series X / S will be part of Windows 11. Xbox Game Pass is also being integrated into Windows 11.