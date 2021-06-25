After Microsoft launching Windows 11 yesterday, more features of the latest OS are being discovered now. The Windows 11 update will be free. The latest version will require a PC with a 64-bit CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. If your PC meets these requirements, let’s jump on to the changes appearing in the setup. First, Windows 11 will not require Cortana to “enhance” your boot experience. It will neither be pinned to the Taskbar. Secondly, the latest OS will require you to have a Microsoft account and an internet connection at setup.

While setting up a Windows 11 PC, you will no longer hear the words, “Hi there! I’m Cortana, and I’m here to help. A little sign-in here, a touch of Wi-Fi there, and we’ll have your PC ready for all you plan to do.” The Windows 11 Specifications page mentions, “Cortana will no longer be included in the first boot experience or pinned to the Taskbar.”

Next up, Windows 11 Home edition will require an internet connection and a Microsoft account to complete the setup. Here’s how Microsoft describes these requirements:

Windows 11 Home edition requires internet connectivity and a Microsoft account to complete device setup on first use. Switching a device out of Windows 11 Home in S mode also requires internet connectivity. For all Windows 11 editions, internet access is required to perform updates and to download and take advantage of some features. A Microsoft account is required for some features.

Windows 11 brings snap layouts, which allow you to quickly snap apps into various modes. The OS now also remembers where your apps are stored, thanks to Snap Group layouts. Further, Microsoft Teams is also being integrated into the latest OS. Microsoft is shifting from Skype to a new chat client powered by its Teams software.

Via: The Verge