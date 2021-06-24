Well, we weren’t expecting huge upgrades in the latest Windows 11. However, we have found a couple of new features that make this seem like a copy of another popular OS. For example, you can now enjoy Mission Control on your PC, as you can now get an overview of everything you’re currently doing on your pc.

In case you’re curious, “Mission Control offers a bird’s-eye view of all your open windows, desktop spaces, and any apps in full screen or Split View, making it easy to switch between them.” Windows 11 now offers a similar experience. Indeed, you get a similar feature in the current Windows 10 version, as you can use gestures to see all of your different desktops.

Developing…




A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.

