Report: Windows 11 adoption improves

Windows 11 launch hasn't exactly been how Microsoft would have imagined it. A few key features, like Android app support, were missing at launch and the OS itself wasn't stable enough. With a number of updates in the past few months, Microsoft has managed to squash a number of bugs in Windows 11 and even the Android apps support is said to be coming next month.

Initially, Microsoft had problems bringing users on board with a paper revealing that only 0.21% of all Windows users had updated to Windows 11. Even though Windows 11 is available as a free upgrade from Windows 10, users were hesitant to upgrade to the latest version. However, the situation has improved in the past few months.

According to a new report from AdDuplex, a company that provides an advertising framework for apps on the Microsoft Store, Windows 11 usage share has nearly doubled from 8.6% in November to 16.1% in January 2022. The report from AdDuplex is based on the data collected from around 60,000 Windows 10 and Windows 11 PCs that are running apps containing the AdDuplex SDK version 2. The data doesn't take into account Windows 7 and Windows 8 PCs.

Even though the majority of users are still running Windows 10 version 21H1 update (28.6%), the numbers show that Windows 11 adoption rate is improving. The company announced that people are upgrading to Windows 11 twice as fast as they did to Windows 10 and it seems to be the case. Going forward, the adoption rate is only going to increase as a number of laptop manufacturers are going to ship out-of-the-box Windows 11 devices this year.

Source: AdDuplex | Via: XDA Developers